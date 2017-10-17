Liberia: 24 Attend IAAF-Level 1 Coaching Course

Course Facilitator Era Gunen (Nigeria)

The International Association of Athletics Association (IAAF) level-I coaching course for athletics coaches in Liberia began yesterday, Monday, October 16 at the Fendall Campus of the University of Liberia, outside Monrovia.

The training is part of the IAAF Coaches Education and Certification System (IAAF CECS Level 1).

The course instructors, Mr. Era Gunen (Nigeria) and Ms. Salamatu Musa (Ghana), arrived in the country on Sunday, and are conducting the 11-day theoretical and practical sessions.

Instructor Gunen yesterday lectured on "Introduction of the Course," "Coaching Philosophy" and "Anatomy," while Musa discussed "Growth & Development" and "Double Career."

The training will end on October 27.

Facilitator Mr. Era Gunen (Nigeria) and Salamatu Musa (Ghana)

Topics include Coaching Philosophy, Biomechanics, Physiology, Sprint, Hurdles, Relays, Long Jump, Triple Jump and High Jump.

The rest are Shot Put, Pole Vault, Javelin, Hammer Throw, Race Walking, Fundamental Running, Discus, Steeple Chase, Middle-Long Distance among others.

The course features 24 participants, including former national athletes and physical education teachers, who would be certificated by the IAAF; and thereafter, they will help to develop and promote the sport and athletes in schools and counties across the country.

In the formal opening program yesterday, the Assistant Secretary General of the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC), Ahmed Tukpah, thanked the participants for their attendance, and urged them to be punctual.

For his part, the President of the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF), Mulbah Zaza, said: "The IAAF has now brought about changes in the education system for the coaches and this is the first level-I course to be held in the country after the revamp."

The training is sponsored by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC).