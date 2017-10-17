Gambia: Some Signs of Glad Tidings

The proof of the pudding is in the eating, they say, and if this could be related to our new beginnings in the tourism season and in the new Gambia, we can really be optimistic and hopeful that there is good tourism season ahead of us.

As another tourist season opens, reports have quoted tourism stakeholders of saying the first tourist flight carrying 126 passengers had arrived in the country. "Signs are that the new season "is promising for all Gambians," the tourism minister told the media about the new development.

With this development there is bound to be some optimism and hope, as the GTBoard director general put it that this is "a season with a big difference," in tandem with the New Gambia coming up with new things.

"We have now so far confirmed quite a number of bookings," the director general said. "The number of flights that are coming in this season is unprecedented. We have confirmed 46 flights and we hope that it may increase."

One of the airline operators (of Corendon) said they are quite happy as it is like our nation is going to have a "very good season this year".

"Every day we receive bookings and Corendon will be flying three to four times per week to Banjul," he also said: "This is a good sign and we look forward to a very good season."

These testimonies, by our tourism stakeholders, on what is in the air and what is expected for this year's tourist season, have provided a bird's eye view to see the bigger picture of the unfolding tourism season in the country.

They have also written some good signs about the season for us all to look forward to a bright future for tourism in our beloved nation.

However, we should not rest on our laurels; we should intensify our promotion of the Destination Gambia and put our house in proper order as regards captivating tourism sites and security and safety for the tourists coming into our country and for our vulnerable girls.

We should do all we could at the level of the tourism board and as a nation to maintain thriving tourist seasons in this country, as some signs of good tidings are making waves in the tourism sector of our country.