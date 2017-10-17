Gambia: New Vision Kaffo, GAF Conduct 'Set Setal' At Talinding School

The New Vision Kaffo of Talinding and Gambia Armed Forces recently conducted cleansing exercise at the Talinding Basic Cycle School.

The school learning environment was said to be in a bad shape, due to the stagnant water at the school ground, dilapidated toilets and grasses all over, making the environment unpleasant for young people to learn.

More than 1000 children are enrolled at the school every year, hence their health should be of paramount importance.

Sera Fye, Lady Councilor said the school condition was unhealthy for the students, adding that the community took it as a challenge to conduct a clean-up exercise for the welfare of the children.

Musa Jammeh, aspiring Mayor of KMC, assured his readiness and commitment to address the current condition of the school, as a concerned individual.

"We are running a project, called Bakau Primary School Development project, and they want a similar thing through the support of their own committee to rehabilitate the school," he noted

He said the condition of the school was not good for the children, and he called on the government and donors to help address the condition of the school.

Bunan Bass Konjira, Secretary-General of New Vision Kaffo, thanked the soldiers for their contribution to the clean-up exercise.

Aisha Makalo, executive member of the Kaffo, stated that the condition of school toilets, among others, was very unhealthy for students to use.

Tamba Sanno, senior teacher of the school, expressed gratitude to the community of Talinding and the Gambia Armed Forces for their intervention.