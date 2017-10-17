17 October 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: New Vision Kaffo, GAF Conduct 'Set Setal' At Talinding School

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rose Zahra Gomez

The New Vision Kaffo of Talinding and Gambia Armed Forces recently conducted cleansing exercise at the Talinding Basic Cycle School.

The school learning environment was said to be in a bad shape, due to the stagnant water at the school ground, dilapidated toilets and grasses all over, making the environment unpleasant for young people to learn.

More than 1000 children are enrolled at the school every year, hence their health should be of paramount importance.

Sera Fye, Lady Councilor said the school condition was unhealthy for the students, adding that the community took it as a challenge to conduct a clean-up exercise for the welfare of the children.

Musa Jammeh, aspiring Mayor of KMC, assured his readiness and commitment to address the current condition of the school, as a concerned individual.

"We are running a project, called Bakau Primary School Development project, and they want a similar thing through the support of their own committee to rehabilitate the school," he noted

He said the condition of the school was not good for the children, and he called on the government and donors to help address the condition of the school.

Bunan Bass Konjira, Secretary-General of New Vision Kaffo, thanked the soldiers for their contribution to the clean-up exercise.

Aisha Makalo, executive member of the Kaffo, stated that the condition of school toilets, among others, was very unhealthy for students to use.

Tamba Sanno, senior teacher of the school, expressed gratitude to the community of Talinding and the Gambia Armed Forces for their intervention.

Gambia

Works Minister Denies Any Deal On Banjul Seaport

The Minister of Works, Transport and Infrastructure has said that The Gambia government has not made any deal with any… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.