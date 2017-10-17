17 October 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Egypt/Gambia: GFF Prexy Ends CAF Meeting in Cairo

Lamin Kabba Bajo ended his CAF meeting in Cairo, Egypt with a series of sideline discussions with counterparts from the across the continent, all in a bid to extend Gambia Football Federation's ardent desire to developing football.

Mr Bajo on Friday had a bilateral meeting with the President of the Egyptian FA, Mr. Hanni Abo Rida in Cairo.

The two presidents agreed to conclude cooperation agreement between the Gambia Football Federation and the Egyptian FA.

At the conclusion of their meeting, Mr Hanni Abo agreed to assist the GFF with a Technical Assistant to assess and help The Gambia develop its technical department, with a view to enhancing the national Teams, both male and female.

A major breakthrough at Mr Bajo's request was the acceptance of the Egypt FA to host the Gambia national teams on training camps in Egypt.

Both Mr Bajo and his Egyptian colleague, Hanni Abo agreed in principle that such collaboration was important.

Mr Bajo will continue what is seemingly an ambassadorial services and was expected to meet his Moroccan counterpart yesterday Monday 16 October for similar talks. Source-gff

