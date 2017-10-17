Gambia: Gunjur Coach Boycott Interview

Bubacarr Kakai Bojang, the head coach of Gunjur Super Nawettan team has boycotted interview with journalists, after the 2016 FiBank Gambia Limited-sponsored Super Nawettan best and top scorer did not receive their cash prizes and honours after the country's community biggest fiesta.

Coach Bojang made these remarks after his side's goalless draw with Bakau in the Super Nawettan opening game, played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Sunday.

Coach Bojang said he was not going to speak to journalists after the matches, if they did not receive their prizes and honours for the best player and top scorer awards.

Coach Bojang decried that journalists have never talked about the organising committee's failure to pay prizes and honours for the best player and top scorer awards for the 2016 Fibank Gambia Limited-sponsored Super Nawettan.

Bojang revealed that Salifu Bojang, alias Bapa was the best player for the 2016 Super Nawettan and Mbemba Fatty, alias Iniesta was the top scorer, but were only decorated with a blank cheque during the presentation ceremony at the Gambia Football Federation.