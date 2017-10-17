17 October 2017

Gambia: AM Content With Performance, Says Bakau Head Coach

By Lamin Gibba

Sainey Sanyang, head coach of Bakau Super Nawettan team has said that he was satisfied with the team's performance but not the defensive side.

"I have to bring in players who I feel like when we lose the ball they can defend," he said.

Coach Sanyang was speaking to reporters, shortly after his side's goalless draw with Gunjur in the opening game of the 2017 FiBank sponsored Super Nawettan, played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, on Sunday.

Sanyang revealed that the Gunjur side should not be underestimated, because they have a very good team, adding that this time around they are going to see a different Bakau.

