Gambia: LGG Is an Employment Gaining Avenue - GM Mendy

The General Manager of Lotto Gaming Gambia (LGG) Limited, Pa Louise Mendy, has stated that the rationale behind the gaming and betting of lotto companies was to tackle the problems of unemployment affecting the youth.

He made these remarks in an exclusive interview with this reporter on the contribution of lotto gaming in nation-building.

The General Manager said the company which was formed last year, not only aimed at reaping business profit, but to provide jobs for the youth.

He disclosed that they have over three hundred staff members on their pay roster, stating that the reason for establishing the company was to address unemployment among the youth, as well as reducing poverty in society.

He commended the current government for creating the enabling environment for business to operate and for helping to rescind the ban imposed on the gaming institution by the previous government.

Regarding accessibility of the company's product, Mr Mendy said, branches are located in Basse, Soma, Barra and Farafenni.

He also hailed the good leadership of their Chief Executive Officer, Alhagie Ngum, saying the company would continue to work hand-in- glove with the government to ensure that their development aspirations are attained.

For his part, Lamin K. Dampha, the Internal Auditor of LGG, said the existence of lotto gaming would help curb the increased tendency of the youth resorting to the perilous journey of the 'Backway.'