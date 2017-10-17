Gambia: Social Welfare Distributes 150 Bags of Rice in Banjul

The National Assembly member for Banjul North, Hon. Ousman Sillah, on Friday donated 150 bags of rice to the Social Welfare Department in Banjul.

It was part of the consignment of about 2,500 tonnes of rice donated to The Gambia by the Chinese government.

Hon. Sillah said the number of bags given to Banjul was 500 altogether, out of which Banjul North has 150.

"The reason I am donating the rice to the Social Welfare Department is because I believe the department has the mechanism to distribute the rice and they also have a role to play when it comes to helping needy people," he said.

The Banjul North parliamentarian urged the government to channel "most of the food aid" that comes to The Gambia to the Social Welfare Department, because the department has the mandate to strengthen the welfare of the people in the country.

Sainey Camara of Social Welfare Department said any rice donated to the department "will be distributed in a transparent manner".

He said the rice will be given to people who have children less than five-year in their care, orphans, widows, elderly and the disables.

"We have issued a form which will contain all the necessary details of the recipients and at the end of the process a member from our department will verify whether the person receiving the rice is legible to receive it," Mr Camara said. "The director will then sign and stamp it and a bag of rice will be issued to that particular family."

Ismaila Sanneh, a recipient and a resident of Banjul North, said the bag of rice given to them will serve as a great help since he is not financially strong and he has a family to take care of, including children and the elderly.

"The distribution of the rice is fair to me, compared to other distributions because we were first issued a form and the Social Welfare Department went further to meet us in our homes for verification," he said.