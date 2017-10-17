17 October 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Three Arrive From Overseas Treatment

By Fatou Dem

Project Aid the Gambia on Saturday 14 October 2017 welcomed three children who went for overseas treatment in Germany and were cured of their ailments.

Project Aid the Gambia was founded in 1991 as a non-profit-making institution operating in the areas of health, agriculture and education.

Among its achievements was the building of the Jahali Health Centre and the Jahali-Medina Kindergarten.

The children are Omar Sarr, Momodou Wouley and Ebrima Minteh who were accompanied by two Germans: Mrs. Mareike Jansen, a representative of the organisation in Germany 'PEACE VILLAGE' and Dr Tobias Bexten.

They were welcomed by their family and members of Project Aid at the Banjul International Airport.

Mrs. Mareike Jansen made a presentation on the procedures children went through, as she delivered medications to them and awarded each with 40 Euro.

Halimatou Bah, a parent of one of the children expressed her sincere gratitude to the project for their tireless efforts in helping Gambian children gain healthy treatment in Germany.

Mr Baba Galleh Juldeh delivered a vote of thanks, on behalf of the parents and thanked the PEACE VILLAGE and the entire NGOs.

The manager of Project Aid the Gambia, Mr. Mass Suso, said that they received one hundred and fifty two (152) patients on a daily basis and yearly they receive Fifty thousand (50,000).

Mr. Suso thanked the project in Germany for their cooperation and hardwork.

He pleaded with the government of The Gambia, especially the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to join with them to satisfy the demands of the children.

The other batch left yesterday for treatment in Germany.

