18 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Roselyn Akombe Resigns From Poll Agency

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/The Nation
IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe
By John Ngirachu

IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe has resigned from the poll agency.

Dr Akombe sent the statement from New York, where she was based, working for the UN, before she took the job at the electoral commission.

In a statement, Dr Akombe said the repeat election as planned cannot meet the basic expectations of a credible election.

"The commission in its current state can surely not guarantee a credible election on October 26. I do no want to be party to such a mockery to electoral integrity," she said.

She was supposed to be part of a team that is in Dubai to monitor the printing of ballot papers.

Dr Akombe toured Nyanza and the Western region last week as the commission worked to train officers to handle elections.

Roselyn Akombe Quits - the Full Statement

Statement by IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe, from New York Read more »

