Nigeria: Jacob Zuma Statue - Okorocha Distances Self From Viral Tweet

Photo: Premium Times
Governor Rochas distances himself from viral tweet.
By Jayne Augoye

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has reacted to a trending screenshot on Twitter, which showed his verified Twitter handle, @GovernorRochas, respond to political blogger Japheth Omojuwa's Tweet.

A blogger, Japheth Omojuwa, had shared photos of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers with Real Madrid stars Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo and captioned it: "How long before Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos get their own statues?"

In the screenshot circulating on social media, the verified @GovernorRochas handle quoted the tweet and wrote: "You are very stupid."

The governor has been criticised since he unveiled a statue in honour of South African President Jacob Zuma in Owerri on Saturday.

Asides the mammoth statue, Mr. Okorocha also named a road after Mr. Zuma.

https://mobile.twitter.com/GovernorRochas/status/920291638085332998?p=v

The governor has, however, said he didn't put out the tweet, adding that the image being circulated is the product of photoshop.

Mr. Omojuwa also responded to the governor's rebuttal describing it as a lie.

https://mobile.twitter.com/Omojuwa/status/920294845519945729?p=v

Sequel to the unveiling of the statue, Mr. Zuma was on Friday conferred with a traditional title of Ochiagha Imo, by Eze Imo, Samuel Ohiri.

A former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, issued the title certificate.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr. Okorocha said the honour was conferred on Mr. Zuma for his love for education.

The award comes a few days after another Nigerian, Jelili Omoyele, a 35-year-old, was killed in South Africa.

The recent development has created diverse reactions on social media as many have registered their grievances.

