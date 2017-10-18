17 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Has Declared Davido Free - -Lawyer

Photo: Davido/Instagram
Davido.
By Rotimi Agbana

Following the recent turn out of events which almost ruined the reputation of young nigerian pop star, Davido, his legal counsel, Bobo F. Ajudua, has revealed that the aye crooner is free to go about his normal business as he has been absolved of all allegations of conspiracy in the mysterious death of his friend, Tagbo Umeike, who recently died after excess alcohol intake at his birthday party at the Shisha lounge, Lekki, Lagos.

recall that actress, caroline danjuma, accused the singer of complicity in the death of tagbo, who she claimed to be her lover before his demise. speaking to newsmen, yesterday, a member of davido's legal team, bobo f ajudua, claimed the singer has been released by the police to go about his business, adding that he is not guilty of the murder allegations leveled against him.

"we've been to panti and my client has given a statement there too. it's clear from all the investigation, evidence and statements given so far that david was not at any point with the deceased after he left him alive at shisha room and as such he's been released to go about his business. of course if called on to give any more information he would gladly. but in truth he only knew so much about the night and has reproduced this time and time again. they've also observed the consistency between his statements and those of all the others interviewed, as a result he's been allowed to go" he said.

meanwhile, davido has openly declared that he has forgiven everyone who wrongly accused or wrote anything about him during these trying times. "thank you jesus. persons that said false things about me or accused me of what i don't know, i sincerely forgive you and god bless you. we move on, let's all be better. thank you lord. thank you to everyone that prayed for me and to those who didn't, maybe you forgot. we thank god all in all, now lets get back to the music", he wrote.

