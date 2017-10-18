17 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Twitter Users Still Slamming Sauti Sol With Memes After Gaffe

Kenyans on Twitter do not forget easily. Neither do they forgive easily.

Days after music group Sauti Sol posted a politically incorrect tweet that attacked the two major political outfits - Jubilee Party and Nasa - memes are still being doled out to bash the group.

TIBIM, TIALALA & TANO TENA are all empty slogans with no data and development records attached to them.

-- SAUTI SOL (@sautisol) October 12, 2017

The memes range from the most vulgar to the most funny, all vilifying the group's opinion on the country's politics.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino fired a distasteful post touching on lesbianism directed at Sauti Sol.

And many memes are still being created and shared online.

Sauti Sol lawyers lookin die formulae to apologize to Kenyans #JeffAndJalasOnHot96

Matiang'i#NasaOnTrack pic.twitter.com/2EyEpyReqZ

- UKAMBANI POLITICS (@edu_mutinda) October 13, 2017

What Sauti Sol have done to their career pic.twitter.com/Wb7bsy96LW

- samuel bush (@Samiebush) October 13, 2017

Gai So y'all just pretended to love Sauti Sol until that screw up tweet, then y'all showed your true colors pic.twitter.com/c544BmcXFS

- Marie Mwangi (@Mariemwangi6) October 13, 2017

