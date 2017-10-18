Nigeria: Another Plateau Community Attacked, Houses Burnt - Police

Photo: Premium Times

Communities attacked as a result of clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

The Police in Plateau State have confirmed another attack on Rotsu, a settlement near Nkyie-Doghwro, the village attacked in the early hours of Monday.

Both communities are in Bassa Local Government Area, which has been under a dusk to dawn curfew since Friday. The attacks occurred despite the curfew.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Monday attack on Nkyie-Doghwro left 29 people dead with President Muhammadu Buhari condemning the attack and calling for improved security in the state. Before the Nkyie-Doghwro attack, an earlier attack on Saturday on Taegbe, during the curfew, caused the death of at least six people.

"Rotsu village was attracted last night (Monday)," a police spokesperson told journalists on Tuesday. "No one was killed, but three houses were burnt. Our men responded promptly and rescue the situation."

Terna Tyopev, who spoke at the police headquarters in Jos, the Plateau State capital, also said police officers prevented another attack on an unnamed settlement in Riyom Local Government Area on Monday night through prompt response to a distress call.

Mr. Tyopev spoke shortly after the commissioner of police, Adie Undie, accompanied Governor Simon Lalong to the scene on Tuesday.

Mr. Tyopev said the commissioner of police has deployed three units of mobile police officers to the troubled areas in Bassa, and has directed the commencement of air surveillance to prevent further loss of lives.

He said the commissioner of police has also directed all divisional police officers in the state to be on the alert, and act promptly on any security challenge.

He said no arrests have been made yet, but investigations were ongoing.