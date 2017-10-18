Photo: Daily Monitor

A woman guides children in Kasubi, Kampala on Tuesday after police fired live bullets and teargas to disperse a consultative rally on the proposed deletion of Article 102 (b) from the Constitution.

Barely a month after commandos from Special Forces Command stormed parliament and violently ejected MPs opposed to the lifting of the presidential age limit, President Museveni has suggested that his ruling NRM may not shy away from using brute force in future.

Presiding at a thanks-giving ceremony for Namutumba Woman MP Mariam Naigaga on Monday, Museveni said he would not take any more threats from the opposition.

"I want to warn all those who are threatening people, akabwa akasiru kayigga enjovu [a foolish dog hunts an elephant]... to think that you can threaten NRM, and you use violence, yet NRM is the master of violence but our violence is disciplined and purposeful," a tough-talking Museveni said.

"I will really want to advise anybody who has got illusions that he can use violence and shut up [our people]; we shall not waste time," Museveni said.

Museveni spoke against a backdrop of spontaneous attacks on NRM MPs. Among those who have been attacked by an agitated public is Simeo Nsubuga (Kassanda South), James Kakooza (Kabula), Ibrahim Abiriga (Arua Municipality), Judith Nabakooba (Mityana Woman), Doreen Amule (Amolatar) and Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi (Mityana North).

The state minister for Urban Development, Isaac Musumba (Buzaaya) and Connie Nakayenze Galiwango (Mbale Woman) have failed to convince their constituents to support age limit removal.

The world witnessed chaotic scenes in the Ugandan Parliament on September 26 and 27 when fist fights broke out moments after junior minister Ronald Kibuule reportedly smuggled a gun into the house. Museveni called for a calm discussion.

"The issue should be discussed calmly, politely... you don't have to abuse anybody, bring your reasons; you don't need to threaten anybody so that we get a correct solution," Museveni said.

Chief Opposition Whip Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda scoffed at the warnings.

"The president is now desperate because he doesn't trust his own troops. It is the reason why he has resorted to violence and threats. The unfortunate thing is that he is still president and when he gets desperate, he thinks of violence," Ssemujju said.

He said desperation is the very reason Museveni got involved in armed conflict as an answer to political challenges.

"He has been violent all through, wherever he loses, he resorts to violence - when he lost to Sam Kutesa in Nyabushozi in 1980, he picked guns and went to the bush. What he is bringing out now is that he is not the democrat that he has been pretending to be," Ssemujju said.