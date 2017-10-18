Photo: The Herald

Zimbabwean politician Joice Mujuru (file photo).

Members of the Coalition of Democrats (CODE) are worried that National People's Party (NPP) President, Joice Mujru, is "fishing-out" some of their colleagues to form her own consortium of opposition political parties.

CODE comprises of Zapu of Dumiso Dabengwa, Simba Makoni's Mavambo, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe which is led by Elton Mangoma and Barbara Nyagomo's Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ), among others.

Mujuru is yet to join CODE and has demanded to be declared the leader of political pact if she was to come on board.

According to recent CODE meeting minutes which were seen by New Zimbabwe, members of the coalition were worried by clandestine meetings which some of their colleagues, including Marceline Chikasha, were holding with Mujuru. Chikasha leads the African Democratic Party (ADP).

The records cited Makoni raising the motion.

"It was by Dr Makoni that other CODE members present were having secret meetings with NPP and they are not honest with CODE. Of which ADP President (Chikasha) later said she was among the members who attended (private meetings with Mujuru) and this did not go well as CODE members present wanted clarity (from Chikasha)," read the CODE meeting minutes.

Chikasha refused to comment when New Zimbabwe contacted her.

The confidential document also said DARE and ZUNDE had also secretly signed parallel Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) with Mujuru.

A senior CODE official who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimization said DARE and ADP were forming an alliance with Mujuru.

"They have been pushing for Mujuru to demand that she leads the CODE and their agenda was crashed and now they want to lure other members to desert CODE and form an alliance with the former Vice President," said the official.

CODE chairperson, Nyagomo, confirmed the authenticity of the meeting but would neither deny nor confirm her partners' alleged double standards contained in the document.

NPP spokesperson, Gift Nyandoro, told New Zimbabwe that he was unable to comment "because I am driving to Mutare".

Meanwhile, CODE is on Thursday having an election for the President of the pact, with Dabengwa and Nyagomo being the favourites.