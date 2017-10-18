Rwanda: Rubavu Gospel Festival Ends on a High

Impressive praise and worship performances marked the end of Rubavu Miracle Festival on Sunday in Rubavu town, Western province. The festival, which started on Friday attracted a diverse audience from Goma, Eastern DR Congo and host Rwanda.

Dubbed "Rubavu Miracle Festival", the three-day crusade was organised by an American evangelist Jennifer Wilde, in partnership with Baho Global Mission and faith-based organisations in Rubavu and Goma.

Gospel music lovers and concert-goers enjoyed every moment of the festival, often abandoning their seats to sing along and wave their hands in the air.

The artistes performed a variety of songs ranging from traditional gospel to contemporary Christian music.

According to the organisers, the festival aimed at spreading the gospel, and encouraging people to repent their sins and accept Jesus Christ as their redeemer.

The event's headliners included local gospel artistes like Aimee Uwimana, Liliane Kabaganza, Israel Mbonyi, Gaby Irene Kamanzi and Theogene Uwiringiyimana, fondly known to his fans as Bosebabireba.

Other performers were Tanzanian musicians Christophe Mwangira, Christine Shusho, and an array of other artistes from Goma, who delivered great performances.

Aimee Uwimana performed Ninjiye Ahera, one of his famous tracks. Kabaganza belted out Bakundwa among other songs, while Israel Mbonyi sang Sinzibagirwa and Amaraso. Concertgoers also enjoyed different songs such as Icyifuzo and Acha kulia by Bosebabireba, Mungu Ni Mungu tu by Christophe Mwangira and Shusho's Wakuabudiwa, among others.

The event was graced by various bishops, pastors and evangelists from Rwanda, Goma, and U.S.A.

Wilde preached about the power of believing, noting that whoever believes in Jesus Christ receives the blessings.

She also urged members of the audience to recognise and thank God for His blessings to Rwanda.

"God loves Rwanda and has blessed its citizens. It is a peaceful country with great weather," she said.