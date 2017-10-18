Nigeria: Sultan Warns Against Politicising Health, Security Issues

Lafia — The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, has warned politicians, religious and communities leaders, to desist from politicising security and health related issues in the country.

The Sultan gave the advice during the official flag off of the third quarter polio routine immunization, yesterday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Sultan Sa'ad, who was the special guest at the elaborate occasion, lamented that health and security issues does not discriminate on tribal or religious affiliation.

According to him "We decided to join in the fight to eradicate polio and other communicable diseases because of its devastating effects on our society."

The Sultan,who also warned rumour peddlers that polio vaccines is contaminated, described such rumours as a deliberate effort to tarnish the good intention of government, as he called on politicians and elder statesmen, to join hands in fighting diseases that are ravaging the lives of the common people.

He noted that so much money have been donated by individuals, countries and organizations, to procure those vaccines, hence the need to utilize them prudently to save lives.

Responding, Governor Tanko Al-Makura thanked the sultan and his entourage for choosing the state as flag off point and assured that his government will stop at nothing to ensure effective primary health care delivery in the state.

Governor Al-Makura, promised that he will ensure that in the next two years, primary health care delivery will be top in his budgetary allocation.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of letter of commendation by the northern traditional leaders to Governor Al-Makura, for his credible performances in the area of primary health care delivery in the state.