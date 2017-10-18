18 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Soweto School Guard Accused of Sexual Assault to Appear in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Joe Gratz/Flickr
(file photo).

A security guard accused of sexually assaulting up to 87 girls at a Soweto primary school where he worked is expected to appear in the Protea North Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The guard allegedly assaulted the girls at the school, the provincial department of education said.

When the news broke last week, the number of pupils alleged to have been sexually assaulted was 54, however the number has risen to 87.

News24 previously reported Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona as saying the man was arrested October 9 after a case was opened by two pupils - one in Grade 2 and another in Grade 6.

Mabona said the two girls reported that they had been subjected to the assaults since February 2016.

"Since the case has been opened, during interaction with learners it was then established that he [allegedly] assaulted 54 girls at the school," Mabona said at the time.

Mabona said social workers and a team from the Gauteng education department had been deployed to the school.

"As you can imagine the case is quite sensitive and after investigations by our team we will have a better understanding of the situation at the school," he said.

News24

South Africa

Shooting Rocks Cape Town International Airport

Reports have emerged of a shooting at Cape Town International Airport. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.