Rwanda: Volleyball - REG Sign Six Players

Rwanda Energy Group Volleyball club has completed the signing of six players ahead of the next season which is supposed to start in November.

REG head coach, Jean Paul Mana confirmed the development .

"We have signed five players for two years as we are targeting to build a strong team that can compete on a high level. They are good players and I hope they will be of great value to us in the upcoming busy competitive season," Mana said.

The new signings include the former national volleyball team player Pierre Marshal Kwizera who signed a two-year deal as a co-player. Kwizera was retired from playing at the international level at the age of 30.

The veteran center broker and attacker has played for different teams including Gahini VC, Kibungo VC, Umubano Blue Tigers, Kigali Volleyball Club, APR, Lycee de Nyanza, Rayon Sports, University of Kibungo (UNIK), and last season he featured for Gisagara.

Other players signed include Silvestre Ndayisaba from Kirehe, Placide Madison Sibomana from Al-Gharafa Sports Club in Qatar, Flavien Ndamukunda from Gisagara, Simon Rwigema from Rusumo High School and Martial Inkoramutima from Petit Seminaire Virgo Fidelis.

Mana added that he will need another player before the league kickoffs to make sure he has a strong squad for the next season.

REG finished 5th in the 8-team league table last season with 18 points. The side has also released several players including Yves Niyonkuru, Cedrick Ngaboyimana and Barack Rugira.