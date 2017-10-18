Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, centre, Commissioner Roselyne Akombe and CEO Ezra Chiloba address journalists on June 14.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Roselyn Akombe has resigned and called the upcoming presidential elections a sham.

Dr Akombe sent the statement from New York, where she was based working for the United Nations before she took the job at the electoral commission.

In a statement, Dr Akombe said the repeat election as planned cannot meet the basic expectations of a credible election.

"The commission in its current state can surely not guarantee a credible election on October 26. I do not want to be party to such a mockery to electoral integrity," said Dr Akombe.

She resigns eight days before October 26 repeat presidential election.

Dr Akombe said the repeat presidential election cannot meet the basic expectations of free, fair and credible election.

"We need the Commission to be courageous and speak out, that this election as planned cannot meet the basic expectations of a credible election."

Dr Akombe was part of a team that was in Dubai to monitor the printing of ballot papers.

Dr Akombe toured Nyanza and the Western region last week as the commission trained officers to handle elections.

Akombe accused IEBC of becoming party to the current political crisis in the country and said her decision to quit the commission also borders on threats to her life.

"My decision to leave the IEBC will disappoint some of you, but it is not for lack of trying. I have tried the best I could do given the circumstances. Sometimes, you walk away, especially when potentially lives are at stake," she said.

