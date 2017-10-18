Is Kenya headed for an 'Arab Spring?'

This is a question many of those in the establishment or those in diplomatic circles may not wish to read or hear but which we must ask!

When protests started in Tunisia, many did not know they would bring down Tunisia's former strong man or that they would successfully spread through the region.

When this became a reality, the troubled governments in Tunisia and later in Egypt and Libya were quick to blame Western countries whom they accused of supporting and hiring protestors against their governments through third parties.

As a student of foreign policy, I have keenly followed events in Kenya. After the Supreme Court of Kenya ruled, nullifying Uhuru Kenyatta's August 8 election victory, the same court ordered fresh elections to be organized by the same electoral body in 60 days.

We later saw demands by opposition NASA and later some protests which followed their unmet irreducible demands. Some of these protests have been bloody including claiming lives as it was during the Arab Spring.

Now that NASA has announced they will have daily protests until the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) meets their demands even after their candidate Raila Odinga announced his withdrawal from the race, the fact is we should expect more confrontation with police, and if police uses much force, diplomats, especially from Western countries, will condemn the government.

Actually, led by the USA's ambassador to Kenya, Western envoys have already sounded their warning against what they called violation of human rights and suggested they would blacklist those who will be found to be involved. The question again is: is Kenya heading for an 'Arab Spring?'

For now, this is a lingering question because something went terribly wrong with Chief Justice David Maraga's ruling which has brought Kenya to a crossroads.

The situation went wrong because in the ruling, the judges ordered a repeat of elections by the same body which it accused of spoiling the election exercise. Secondly, there are claims that this ruling was arrived at using fake or forged documents!

On October 3, the chief executive officer of the embattled IEBC, Ezra Chiloba, told special investigators from Kenya's directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that Supreme court judges relied on fake or forged documents.

Chiloba, who was grilled for over six hours, maintained it was very possible that someone had accessed the court and doctored documents judges used to reach their ruling.

The challenge is when the DPP sent investigators to the court to verify the claims, the court registry denied them access.

This raises questions like; what are they hiding from the DPP?

If the Supreme court was to be the first midwife of Kenya's Arab Spring, then the second midwife and the most serious one would be the diplomats in Nairobi.

The current US ambassador since 2012, Robert F. Godec, was USA's ambassador in Tunisia just one year before the revolution.

Two, the the French ambassador to Kenya, Antoine Sivan, was France's representative to Libya's National Transitional Council government based in Benghazi. It is important to recall that Benghazi is where Libya's revolution started.

Three, the European Union Elections Observer Mission chief in Kenya, Marietje Schaake, is the current board member and advisor at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

It is important to recall that Tahrir Square is the birthplace of the Egyptian protests and later revolution that ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule and later the same place produced protests that led to the overthrow of the first-ever democratically elected president of Egypt, Mohamed Morsi.

Is it by coincidence that all these very diplomats are deployed in Nairobi at this particular time? Is Uhuru Kenyatta's presidency safe?

There are many questions with few or no answers, yet we ought to ask more questions; after all, Indira Gandhi taught us "The power to question is the basis of all human progress."

We must remember Western countries, especially USA and France, often plan and execute long-term plans to ensure regimes they think will not support their hegemony fall.

During his victory speech, though he did not mention the country, Kenyatta had a message for USA - Kenya is an independent country, we can do without you! He said this because USA was against his candidature since he contested at a time when he had a case at the International Criminal Court.

After winning, Kenyatta told off the Western giants that Kenya was less reliant on Western aid and favors than it used to be, adding that with newly discovered deposits of oil and gas, Kenya had eager suitors in China.

With NASA's announced daily protests in Kenya effective at the very time when Odinga will be in UK and USA later (as he announced), I conclude that like it was claimed in Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Syria, NASA's mass protests are funded by this fellowship of war interest.

President Kenyatta should expel these diplomats from Nairobi or, else, he should wait for a version of the Arab Spring which may sweep him away.

The author is a PhD student of International Relations and Diplomatic Studies at Linnaeus University, Sweden.