Botswana: Moepeng Calls for Prudent Funds Use

Palapye — Permanent secretary in the Ministry for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Ms Kebonye Moepeng has implored supervisors to use funds allocated to their respective departments wisely.

Addressing ministry employees in Palapye recently, Ms Moepeng said it was worrisome for departments under her ministry to request for additional funds before the end of the financial year, adding that it was important for departments to work within budget.

She cited poor supervision of overtime as one factor contributing to shortage of funds, which has resulted in some officers being paid overtime exceeding the stipulated 56 hours.

Ms Moepeng said employees were expected to work at most 14 hours of overtime per week or 56 hours of overtime monthly.

She urged supervisors to control overtime and ensure that they authorise overtime as per Public Service and Employment acts.

She noted that there were employees who earn overtime allowance 'that is double their basic salary' yet overtime allowance should not exceed the basic salary.

The permanent secretary implored employees to self-introspect and check whether what they were doing was in line with what government expected of the public service.

Further, Ms Moepeng raised a concern over employees who come to work and do nothing, adding that action would be taken against such employees.

She warned officers against the use of social media during working hours as well as posting political statements on social media.

Ms Moepeng reminded them that 'public employees are not allowed to be active in politics' hence they are expected to serve Batswana irrespective of their ethnicity and political affiliation.

"Employees under the Office of the President (OP) are expected to be exemplary to other public servants and adhere to the Public Service Charter," she said.

She informed officers that district commissioners represent OP in their respective areas.

Officers were encouraged to report corruption.

She urged them to identify risk areas and come up with interventions to curb corruption, adding that corruption manifests itself in many forms.

Regarding staff welfare, Ms Moepeng informed the employees that she had their interests at heart and had been making requests for posts to enable her to promote staff.

She said some of the requests she made were approved while some were disapproved, adding that she would continue to do her best to secure posts.

She said she was aware that there were a number of employees of C band, adding that the officers would be promoted once the posts are available.

For her part, deputy permanent secretary, Corporate Services, Ms Boikhutso Botlhole urged the ministry employees to adhere to the Public Service Charter and the 10-point agenda.

She also urged them to be conversant with the Public Service Act and General Orders.

Meanwhile, the director of Department of Government Printing and Publishing, Ms Tshepo Sepedung informed staff to report corrupt practices and come up with interventions to curb any form of corruption.

She urged officers, particularly those who sit in the tender adjudication committees to declare conflict of interest and recuse themselves when conflicted.

Ms Sepedung urged them to share information on corruption and do corruption risk assessment in their areas of work and come up with initiatives to close the gaps to curb corruption.

Source : BOPA