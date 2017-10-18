Botswana: Teamwork Vital for Success of Projects

Letlhakeng — Permanent secretary in the Ministry for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Pubic Administration, Ms Kebonye Moepeng has urged government departments to work together to ensure that government initiatives become a success.

Ms Moepeng made the appeal during a tour of Serinane Cleaning Chemicals, a project funded under the poverty eradication initiative that manufactures household cleaning chemicals at Serinane recently.

Ms Moepeng said the "government's desire is that every project should be provided with all the equipment it needs from the very start so it can hit the ground running."

She said the fact that a project had been funded by one ministry should not mean that other ministries could not assist.

Ms Moepeng was responding to Kgosi Malang Galeate of Serinane who said they had long been allocated a plot, which they would like to use as a market place, but that due to financial constraints the Village

Development Committee was struggling to develop it.

He said the plot would come in handy for projects such as the Serinane Cleaning Chemicals who were in need of space and were currently accommodated in a congested office at the local primary school.

Ms Moepeng also encouraged project beneficiaries to ensure that they fulfil requirements such as opening a bank account which would enable easy transactions with government.

She also encouraged them to keep records in order to make it easier for government to assist them in marketing their products.

"We want you to have good records such as the number of products you produce in a day so that we know how much demand you can handle before we can encourage customers to come and buy from you. We do not want to send people to come and buy from you only to realise that you cannot handle the supply," she said.

Ms Moepeng also urged government funded businesses to work hard as the onus of their success lied with them.

"Government can only lay a foundation and provide support such as marketing and providing business," she said.

She also advised beneficiaries to always consult the office of the district commissioner on challenges they faced so that they could get assistance on time.

Ms Moepeng also informed them that they should ensure that their cleaning chemicals had been certified by Botswana Bureau of Standards (BOBS) which would allow them to easily do business in the open market.

One of the partners in the project, Ms Keolebe Ramosetlha said they faced challenges such as the lack of containers to package their product as well as a congested operating space and shortage of protective clothing.

She said BOBS has certified their products and that it would enable them to start selling their products.

Kweneng District commissioner, Dr Temba Mmusi promised to look into the challenges, adding that they have accommodated the project in a small space to enable the business to run while seeking a bigger space.

Kgosi Galeate appreciated Ms Moepeng's visit, saying most government funded projects had collapsed because of lack of monitoring.

Source : BOPA