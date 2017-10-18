Nigeria: UN Health Agency Supports Yellow Fever Immunization for 874,000 People in Nigeria

A 10-day campaign launched by the Government of Nigeria will immunize nearly 874,000 people against yellow fever in the states of Kwara and Kogi, according to the United Nations health agency.

The campaign launched last week and the World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with Nigerian health authorities, is working to implement the initiative in nine local government areas in Kwara state and two in Kogi state.

"This campaign aims to ensure that people living in high-risk areas are protected from yellow fever, and to prevent the disease from spreading to other parts of the country," said Dr. Wondimangegnehu Alemu, WHO Nigeria Representative.

The campaign is mobilizing more than 200 health workers and volunteers, targeting residents aged nine months to 45 years old.

The last outbreak of yellow fever in Nigeria was reported in 2002, with 20 cases and 11 deaths.

Nigeria has requested support from the International Coordination Group (ICG) on vaccine provision for yellow fever. With the support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the global stockpile of yellow fever vaccines sums to 6 million doses.

WHO has been supporting the Nigerian Government's response to the outbreak since the first case was confirmed on September 12.

The agency has since deployed experts to African country to support surveillance, investigation, lab testing, public-health measures and engagement with at-risk communities.