Photo: The Citizen

Singida East Member of Parliament and president of the Tanganyika Law Society Tundu Lissu

Dar es Salaam — Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu, who is admitted to the Nairobi Hospital after unknown assasins attempted on his life by shooting at him multiple times over a month ago, is out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

This was revealed by Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe yesterday at a press conference held at the party's headquarters.

Mr Mbowe said Mr Lissu, who is also the president of the Tanganyika Law Society, came out of the ICU last week.

Mr Mbowe said that the fire brand lawmaker and a great critic of the government was no longer on life supporting machines, but was now temporarily bound to a wheel chair.

"Mr Lissu can now eat on his own and the food of his choice. This was not the case during all the time he was under intensive care after he was shot multiple times. He even went outside to enjoy the sun, the first time in several weeks," said Mr Mbowe, who is also leader of official Opposition in Parliament.

Revealing further, he said that Mr Lissu underwent 17 major surgeries since he was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital, adding all the broken bones have started to heel.

Much to the relief of Mr Lissu's family and supporters, Mr Mbowe said the outspoken legislator could now sit on his own, indicating a huge development in the journey towards complete healing.

"For the first time since he was attacked, Mr Lissu sat on his own on Saturday. This is really a miracle come true. We will soon start releasing his photos and videos, something that we could not do in the past five months. Tanzanians will hear his messages directly from him," revealed Mr Mbowe.

Divulging further, Chadema chairman said there were now plans to shift Mr Lissu to another hospital from Kenya, but insisted that due to security reasons, details of the hospital or country where the MP would be transferred to would be treated as confidential.

"Now that Mr Lissu is doing well, he will be making decisions after consultation with his family when to release information about his treatment. For our part, as Chadema, we will continue supporting him financially and on other key issues," said Mr Mbowe.

Cost of treatment

Mr Mbowe revealed also that so far over Sh412 million has been spent to facilitate Mr Lissu's treatment, who was shot by unknown assailants on September 7 this year at his residence in Dodoma.

"We appeal to Tanzanians and other well-wishers across the country and in the diaspora to continue donating money to facilitate Mr Lissu's treatment," he appealed.

Explaining, Mr Mbowe said contributions came from various groups including Chadema Members of Parliament (Sh48.4 million), other party members and leaders (Sh24.2 million), well-wishers through bank accounts (Sh90.4 million) and all MPs who sacrificed half of their day's seating allowance totaling Sh43 million.

Tanzanians in the diaspora contributed over $29,700 (Sh65 million), and businessmen contributed some Sh40 million.

He said that Mr Lissu's treatment expenses alone for September, was Sh212.5 million (Ksh10.6 million), and October to date was Sh42.5 million (Ksh2.3 million).

He said Kenyan specialists who were treating Mr Lissu's were paid over Sh85 million (Ksh4.6 million). The total for the entire period, the expenses came to Sh412.4 million.

Lissu's driver

Mr Mbowe said, "Lissu's driver is in Kenya for psychological treatment. We are not hiding him.

"How come the police say they are looking for him while they know what to do to undertake investigations? There is Tanzania High Commission to Kenya. This can asssit them with investigations if they are really willing."

He wondered how the police had failed to continue with investigations only because the driver was not there.

"Suppose both the driver and Mr Lissu had died in the attack, would there have been no investigations?" he wondered.

"The driver was in Dodoma during the incident and police did not take him to assist them with investigations. They waited until we took him to receive treatment only for them starting looking for him, how come?" he insisted.