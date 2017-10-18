17 October 2017

Zimbabwe: Fired Rusike Resurfaces in Zambia, Tries Luck At Zanaco

Former Caps United midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike is on trials with Zambian Premier Soccer League side Zanaco.

The Caps United midfielder sneaked out to Zambia on Tuesday last week for trials with the premiership outfit.

Rusike is currently unattached after his contract with Caps United last month was terminated in controversial circumstances by the club hierarchy.

It is understood Rusike's deal to try his luck in Zambia was brokered by player agent George Deda who has links with the Zambian club. Deda was influential in arranging Caps United's pre-season stint in Zambia and it is believed he was behind the player's move.

However, Deda referred questions to Caps United but several efforts to call chief executive Cuthbert Chitima were not successful as his phone was unreachable.

CAPS United severed ties with the midfielder amid reports of a misunderstanding over the acquisition of a vehicle.

Rusike is alleged to have misrepresented to management and allegedly bought a car that was four times the value he had agreed with the club.

The player, however, claimed everything he did was above board and blamed his woes on the injuries which had kept him on the side lines for a long time.

