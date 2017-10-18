MDC-T deputy President Thokozani Khupe on Monday visited the party's President Morgan Tsvangirai and confronted him over the August intra-party violence.

Khupe and MDC-T national organizing secretary Abednico Bhebhe met with Tsvangirai at his Highlands home in Harare where the two expressed concern about the Bulawayo violence which was perpetuated against them by some sponsored party youths.

Khupe, Bhebhe and the party's national chairman, Lovemore Moyo, were beaten up by hordes of hired MDC-T youths at the Bulawayo offices while they were addressing a meeting.

The three had, the previous weekend, boycotted an MDC Alliance launch which was graced by Tsvangirai in Harare's Highfield high density suburb.

The MDC-T Bulawayo top leadership had argued that they had not agreed to Tsvangirai re-uniting with former MDC founding members, among them Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti, whom the movement had long back fallen out with.

"The lengthy and fruitful meeting was both a courtesy visit to the President following his stay in South Africa on medical leave as well as a routine working meeting between the President and his deputy of 11 years in the party," Witness Dube , Khupe's personal assistant, announced Tuesday.

"Also leading the discussions was the "purported" suspensions of National Organising Secretary Abednico Bhebhe, and Deputy Treasurer General Charlton Hwende.

It emerged and was agreed that the suspensions had neither been sufficiently constructed nor formally communicated to the affected parties to warrant sustenance. In any case, the leadership mutually struck a reconciliatory tone of letting bygones be bygones regarding the incidence of violence that happened at the Bulawayo Provincial Office," he said.

According to Dube, it was Khupe who asked Tsvangirai to forgive Hwende.

Monday evening Hwende, the MDC-T's deputy treasurer general, posted on social media celebrating that he had been forgiven by Tsvangirai.

The party's cashier had been on suspension since August after he had celebrated the violence against Khupe and colleagues.