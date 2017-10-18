Angolan President Sacks Institutional Communication Office Director

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, last Monday sacked the director of the Institutional Communication Execution and Revitalisation Office (GRECIMA), Manuel António Rabelais.

According to a press note from the Angolan President's Civil Office, on a different Executive Order João Lourenço determines the extinction of the Institutional Communication Execution and Revitalisation Office (GRECIMA) and subsequently transfers all the portfolios under the responsibility of GRECIMA to his office for Institutional Communication and Press Issues.

The same document states that the president's secretary for Institutional Communication and Press Issues, as well as his general secretary are responsible for dealing with the professional issues relating to the GRECIMA staffs.

The note also clarifies that any omissions or misunderstandings resulting from the interpretation of this document must be resolved solely by the President of the Republic.