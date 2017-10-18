Angola Joins UN Human Rights Council

New York — Angola was elected as United Nations Human Rights Council, during a UN General Assembly session on Monday in New York, for the 2018-2020 period.

Angola was one of Africa's candidate for the Council, along with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria and Senegal, for a three-year term with effect from January 2018.

Altogether, the UN General Assembly elected 15 members, four of which from Africa, four from Asia and Pacific, two from Eastern Europe, three from Latin America and two from Western Europe and other states.

Angola was elected with 187 of the 193 possible votes, beating Nigeria (185), while Senegal got 188.

Other elected members are Afghanistan, Nepal, Pakistan and Qatar, Slovakia, Ukraine, Chile, Mexico and Peru, Australia and Spain and other countries.

Angola submitted its candidacy in 2016, after an African Union endorsement, during the continental organisation's summit of July this year.

The Republic of Angola had once been part of the UN Human Rights Council for two running terms from 2007 to 2013.

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the UN Human Rights Council is made up of 47 members, and is tasked with promoting human rights since its inception in 2006.