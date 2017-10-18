17 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Dialogue Crucial to Development of Sports - Official

Luanda — A major dialogue with agents of the sector and investments are crucial to the growth and development of sports in Angola.

This was said Monday in Luanda by the secretary of State for Sports, Carlos Almeida.

Speaking to the press at the end of a ceremony of presentations to the Sports Ministry personnel, the newly sworn-in official said his team will work to keep sports where it is supposed to be.

A former national basketball team player, Carlos Almeida joined politics in 2014, when he became an MP, before being appointed secretary of State for Sports.

