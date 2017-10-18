Dynamos have temporarily shifted their home base to the National Sports Stadium where they will play two of their three remaining games this season. After hosting Harare City there a fortnight ago, DeMbare today host Tsholotsho at the same venue before they entertain Chapungu at the giant stadium. The last game of the season against Chicken Inn is the only match they are yet to decide where it will be played.

Yesterday, team manager Richard Chihoro said the decision to leave their usual home Rufaro for the National Sports Stadium, which is the home of their rivals CAPS United, was due to football reasons.

"We have decided to use the National Sports Stadium because it is spacious and we felt the need to use it because it benefits both the players, during play, and our fans. It is easy to enter and there are no hassles whatsoever. In the home stretch, we are banking on the support of our fans, urging all our supporters to come in their numbers and rally behind the team. Right now we need our supporters, more than ever, as we are looking at collecting maximum points in all our home games and win the league," said Chihoro.

Turning to the afternoon's duel against a relegation-threatened Tsholotsho, the veteran manager said it was a must-win encounter. The game is a tough match but we are looking forward to collecting maximum points. It is important for us to win maximum points at home as you know away it is always difficult to come up with points. We sat down with the players and told them all the matches are the same, so we have to be careful against Tsholotsho. Yes, we beat them in Beitbridge but they will come strongly at us. Getting a point at Nyamhunga where we have never won a match and getting another point at Maglas, where in our history have never done well, were actually good results for us. In our assessment of the remaining games, we have been considering a lot of things such as how we have performed before against those teams."

Skipper Ocean Mushure told the ZTV Monday night live football magazine show he would be ready to return for the match against Tsholotsho. Mushure, who was one of the guests, said Dynamos were going to win the league. However, inspirational Cameroonian forward Christian Epoupa Ntouba will have to pass a late fitness test. Tsholotsho coach Darlington Dodo says the afternoon tie is a must-win game for his men.

"We have prepared and we will try to do our best. If we get maximum points from all our remaining games we will collect 18 points and we might survive," he said.

"So the game against Dynamos is a must-win for us. I think the boys can deliver. Dynamos will be aided by their support but we all have the same pressure and that's to win the game. Maybe for Dynamos it is better because if they drop points tomorrow (today) they can still win the league but we want all the points to try and avoid getting relegated.

"We thrive on team work and tactically we have our own way of approaching that game. Everyone knows that Dynamos have dangerous players such as Denver Mukamba and the Cameroonian unlike Tsholotsho players who are not known." The ZIFA Referees Committee have revealed the names of the match officials who will take charge of the matches today and tomorrow. Fixtures and match officials:

Today:

Bantu Rovers v ZPC Kariba (Luveve 1pm) -- Referee: Thomas Masa, 1st Ass: Thomas Kusosa; 2nd Ass: Edgar Rumeck; 4th official: Cuthbert Gwati

How Mine v Bulawayo City (Luveve 3pm) -- Ref: Philani Ncube; 1st Ass: Faith Mloyi; 2nd Ass: Emmanuel Mugwagwa; 4th official: Bekitemba Moyo

FC Platinum v Shabanie Mine (Mandava) -- Ref: Nkosana Nduna; 1st Ass: Salani Ncube; 2nd Ass: Brighton Nyika; 4th official: Zibusiso Nkomo

Chapungu v Ngezi Platinum (Ascot) -- Ref: Nomore Musundire; 1st Ass: Tafadzwa Nkala; 2nd Ass: Wellington Mazambani; 4th official: Milton Mutumbati

Hwange v Yadah (Colliery) -- Ref: Allen Basvi; 1st Ass: Francis Chirwa; 2nd Ass: Prine Khumalo; 4th official: Happy Mabhena

Dynamos v Tsholotsho (National Sports Stadium) -- Ref Lazarus Dirwai; 1st Ass: Kanzvimbo Kanzvimbo; 2nd Ass: Tendai Chavhanga; 4th official: Dumisani Khumalo

Tomorrow:

Triangle v Highlanders (Gibbo) -- Ref: Pedzisai Chadya; 1st Ass: Collin Muringai; 2nd Ass: Chenjerai Chihumbiri; 4th Ass: Josiah Masimira

Black Rhinos v CAPS United (National Sports Stadium) -- Ref: Brighton Chimene; 1st Ass: Bongani Gadzikwa; 2nd Ass: Claris Simango; 4th official: Washington Chari

Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve) -- Ref: Bonamali Bwanali; 1st Ass: Abraham Manda; 2nd Ass: Venancio Zulu; 4th official: Hardly Ndazi.