Zimbabwe: MPs Bemoan Poor Working Conditions

Parliamentarians from across the political divide yesterday spoke out against their poor working conditions, which they blamed for undermining their ability to effectively carry out their mandate. The legislators said this while contributing to a debate on approving the Code of Conduct and Implementation Register, which was moved by Kuwadzana House of Assembly representative Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

The Code seeks to compel parliamentarians to declare their assets as part of efforts to promote good governance. Buhera West representative Cde Oliver Mandipaka said authorities needed to revisit parliamentarians' conditions of service. "It is high time the authorities revisit the perks that the MPs get because we can't be asked to declare assets that we don't have. It's high time the executive revisit our perks because if you look at the perks that they get and the perks that we get, it's unfair. We do a lot of work assisting the poor in the rural areas using our resources," he said.

Mpopoma-Pelandaba representative Cde Joseph Tshuma echoed the same sentiments, saying the legislature was being ill-treated compared to the other two arms of the State. "We have talked that the State has three arms; that is: the executive, the judiciary and the legislature, but when you look at it there are only two arms that are treated with respect. The other arm (legislature) is useless yet it is the arm that is supposed to be supervising the other two arms. When we go to town, we are called honourable members but when you look at our perks, there is no honour," Cde Tshuma said.

Mr James Maridadi, the House of Assembly member for Mabvuku-Tafara, said it was time a Parliamentary Service Commission is established to manage Parliament's budget. "The problem we have is a structural problem. Government has the Public Service Commission which looks after civil servants, the Judiciary has the Judiciary Service Commission but Parliament has no Parliamentary Service Commission," he said.

"We must make a law to deal with the issue because for as long as there is no legal framework to deal with the problem, it will continue." Chegutu West Member of Parliament Cde Dexter Nduna said the poor working conditions had forced Hatfield representative and MDC-T treasurer-general Dr Tapuwa Mashakada to look for employment at Harare City Council.

"The disparity between benefits is what has forced honourable Mashakada to envy the position of town clerk," he said.

"As an honourable member, I must not look at the other side of the fence and say the grass is greener. How then will I perform my functions?" Dr Mashakada was short-listed for the vacant position of town(clerk) at the Harare City Council.