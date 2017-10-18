Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Tuesday announced names of three players nominated for the Carlsberg Cup Discovery of the season award and they are all from Southern Region Football League (SRFL).

The nomited players are 19-year-old Nchalo United and former Premier Bet Wizards and Max Bullets hitman Tony Biasi, Charles Chipala of Michiru Madrid and Cobbe Barracks star Phillip Kishombe.

According the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) voting process will run for 24 hours only starting from October 17 and will be closed on the following day by 18:00PM.

FAM has trusted Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) which is a body of local sports journalists to be the only eligible voters who are going to take part in voting for the best discovery player.

Biasi, formerly of Wizards FC had a fantastic run in the prestigious cup as he inspired his team to the round of 32 where they lost to Chitipa United on penalty shootout.

He scored in all his team's three matches in the competition and also hit four goals as his side beat Mighty Ivory 6-0 in the opening match. The player also scored in a game against Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve at Nchalo where they won 2-0.

Biasi finished the campaign as second leading goal scorer with six goals and at 19 years his future looks very promising.

Chipala was the most outstanding player for Michiru Madrid as his perfomance helped the team to beat two super league teams namely, Masters Security and Chitipa United in the round of 16. His side lost to Moyale Barracks in the quarterfinals in Mzuzu.

Cobbe striker Kishombe who is also the former Red Lions player was a marvel to watch in all the games and his presence in the pitch and style of play assisted his team to knockout Azam Tigers and Blantyre United and they lost 1 nil to Nyasa Big Bullets in the last eight at Balaka stadium.

FAM is yet to make the official date where it is going to announce the winners.