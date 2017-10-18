MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda has called on party members across the country to take advantage of the National Day of Prayers and pray for their former leader Nevers Mumba so that he can find himself.

Speaking when he featured on Mellenium Radio Mr Nakacinda said the former party president was lost and needed to find himself hence the need for members to take advantage of the Day of National Prayer and remember the embattled former vice president in their prayers.

Nakacinda also encouraged Dr Mumba to use the day to reflect, pray and try to find himself as opposed to shunning the event.

And Mr Nakacinda has said the event today is a non partisan which should not be politicised.

He said all well meaning citizens should attend the event as it provides citizens with an opportunity to dialogue with one another.

And on the accusations by Chishimba Kambwili that MMD had taken over PF hence the increment in taxes by government the MMD CEO said his party had ignored talking about the expelled PF Roan MP because they realise that "if you tango with a pig in the mud you will end up regretting but the pig will enjoy the ride."

He said the outspoken MP had deliberately chosen to ignore the facts that have led to the increment in a number of taxes to gain political mileage by insinuating that it is the MMD who had increased them.

He called on Zambians to stop getting excited when individuals dish out insults in the name of doing checks and balances on those in government but instead examine the facts on the issues the individuals are bringing out.

On the Cholera outbreak that has broken out in some compounds in the capital city Nakacinda called on the city authorities to quickly constitute a team that would ensure that the outbreak is averted before it spreads.

He said the City Mayor Willson Kalumba should quickly ensure that sanitary conditions are improved before the disease becomes a national disaster.

Nakacinda was responding to a caller who called in from Malapodi complaining that the compound has been hit by a Cholera out-break and that the compound has been hit by serious series water shortages a situation which has exacerbated the cholera situation in the area.