18 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: WHO Targets 874,000 With Yellow Fever Immunisation

By Gabriel Olawale

The World Health Organisation, WHO, yesterday stated its commitment to support Nigeria to immunise 873,837 people against yellow fever in Kwara and Kogi states.

According to the WHO Nigeria Representative, Dr. Wondimagegnehu Alemu, the 10-day campaign, which began on October 13, targets residents, aged nine months to 45 years old.

Dr. Alemu said: "This campaign aims to ensure that people living in high-risk areas are protected from yellow fever.

"We have mobilised more than 200 health workers and volunteers to ensure success of the exercises."

He disclosed that WHO had been working with health authorities on its implementation in nine local government areas in Kwara State and two in Kogi State.

He said: "Nigeria has requested support from the International Coordination Group , ICG, on vaccine provision for yellow fever.

"A global stockpile of six million doses of the yellow fever vaccine is available for countries to access, with the support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

"WHO and health partners have been supportive since the first case of yellow fever was confirmed in Oke-Owa, Ifelodun council, Kwara State, on September 12."

Nigeria

