Nigeria/Algeria: Mikel, Ighalo Ready to Play in Algeria

Contrary to reports that China-based Super Eagles duo, John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo may not be needed by coach Gernot Rohr for their last World Cup qualification game in Algeria, both players are ready to make themselves available if called upon.

A Nigeria Football Federation technical official disclosed that the Chinese league will end on November 4, a date which will give enough time for the players to join the proposed camp of the Super Eagles in Casablanca, Morocco. The formality match is billed for November 10.

"Both Mikel and Odion are not ruled out of the match in Algeria.

"I believe there was a little mix-up on this matter, but you can clearly see they have enough time to fly in and adjust to the change in time difference and still be part of the team for the Algeria match," said the official.

It was reported that Rohr might excuse the players from the game, because of time and distance.

Nigeria have already qualified for Russia 2018 after the Eagles won Group B, while Algeria are bottom of the standings with a solitary point.