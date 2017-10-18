18 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kipchumba Murkomen - There Is Plan to Stop Repeat Poll

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, centre, Commissioner Roselyne Akombe and CEO Ezra Chiloba address journalists on June 14.
By Sam Kiplagat

Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen has termed the resignation of IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe as part of the wider scheme to ensure the October 26 repeat poll does not take place.

Speaking on a TV interview Mr Murkomen stated that "some people are working hard to cripple the forthcoming poll". He said Jubilee was determined to go ahead with the planned presidential poll.

COURT

Asked whether he thinks the polls will be credible in light of the issues highlighted by Dr Akombe, Mr Murkomen said it was not the role of politicians to decide whether the polls were free and fair. "It is not out duty to speculate or imagine that the elections will meet the constitutional and electoral laws. That is the duty of the court. It is the court which will decide whether the elections met the constitutional obligations," he said.

Dr Akombe resigned stating frustrations within and outside the electoral commission. "I acknowledge that the Supreme Court gave us orders to organise the presidential election within 60 days. The current political conditions did not exist on the 1st of September when the order was issued. It would therefore have been logical for the Commission to be frank with the Kenyan people and clearly state the challenges we face in organizing a free, fair, and credible election," she said.

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga pulled out of the repeat poll saying the commission was not committed to reforms.

His spokesperson Dennis Onyango said Mr Odinga will be issuing a statement on Akombe's resignation shortly.

