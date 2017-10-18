18 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Poly Students Court Academics, Experts for Engineering Symposium

By Pius Nyondo

Fourth year engineering students at the Polytechnic--a constituent of the University of Malawi--have organized a get-together for academics and experts in the field to brainstorm on ideas that can help propel the country forward to take place on Friday.

One of the organizers, George Yikwanga, told Nyasa Times that they will hold the symposium under the theme 'Engineering Solutions Towards Sustainable Social and Economic Development' at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel.

Yikwanga said in conjunction with the Malawi Institute of Engineers (MIE) they believe the gathering "will provide a platform of exposure to individuals, companies and organisations that will actively participate."

He said: "It will also serve as an opportunity for companies to re-invent themselves by adopting new skills, technologies and viewpoints that will be available to harvest from the pool of the fresh engineers in patronage."

Chief among the activities of the symposium will be presentations of latest projects from students and companies.

"One of the key presentations will highlight the advancement in the Faculty of Engineering, with this year's graduating class having the highest number of female engineering students," said Yikwanga.

He said the symposium has been made possible with support from Telecom Networks Malawi(TNM), Huawei Malawi, Puma Energy, Northern Region Water Board, Airtel Malawi, Blantyre Water Board, Southern Region Water Board, Macra, Mera,FMB, Public Partnership Commission(PPC), Total, WTM Chirwa and Associates Consulting Engineers, GIMTEC Building and Civil Engineering, Agora, Kabula industrial safety specialists(KISS), Top range, Tahnet and the Polytechnic's Faculty of Engineering.

