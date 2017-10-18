Kenya: Roselyne Akombe's Exit - Kenyans React

Mixed reactions have greeted news of Commissioner Roselyn Akombe's resignation from the IEBC.

Leaders and ordinary Kenyans on Tuesday took to social media to express their feelings on Dr Akombe's dramatic exit.

INTEGRITY

Some condemned her resignation and branded her "a National Super Alliance Coalition (Nasa) mole" at IEBC while others said she is "a heroine".

Those who hit out at her claimed Dr Akombe was being used by Raila Odinga's to leak information at the commission while her supporters termed her decision as good for Kenya.

Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga said Dr Akombe's designation would save Kenya.

"I do not want to be party to such a mockery to electoral integrity Roselyn Akombe. @WChebukati save Kenya by doing the right thing," she posted on Twitter.

However, some Kenyans, who seem to be Jubilee supporters termed, the Dr Akombe's resignation as politically influenced.

'SHUJAA'

"When Raila says 'our sources within IEBC' he's talking about Roselyn Akombe. Her resignation is politically affiliated. A mole!" Wycliffe Machuka said on Twitter.

Nasa lawyer Nelson Havi lauded Dr Akombe's move.

"Roselyn Akombe has done Kenyans proud by exposing fraudulent schemes of Jubilee. She should be acknowledged as a shujaa (heroine), on Mashujaa Day."

Former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Miguna Miguna said Dr Akombe has "conscience together with integrity" that is needed for Kenya's democracy to mature

Other chose to train their guns on other commissioners and CEO Ezra Chiloba.

"IEBC will destroy Kenya," Donald Kipkoris tweeted.

More follows.