Angola: France Offers to Help With Angola's Agro Industrial Development

Soyo — France is ready to help Angola with fighting famine and diversifying its economy, through a cooperation for the development of the agro-industrial and fisheries sectors.

This was said on Tuesday in Soyo city, northern Zaire province, by the French ambassador to Angola, Silvain Itté.

The ambassador said Angola is a country that has a huge water potential and arable lands for the development of a large scale agriculture, hence France's interest to invest in this sector.

The diplomat also reiterated that his country will reinforce its economic activity in Angola beyond the oil sector, with investments in agriculture, professional training and tourism.

According to him, the visits to the country's inland regions aims at assessing the economic potential in each of them, with a view to ensuring future French companies' investments.

He also stressed that the idea is to find ways to help Angola with its agro-industrial sector, since France has a huge potential in this field.

He underlined Zaire province's fishing potential, with seafood species that interest French investors.