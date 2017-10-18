Since the chairman of the Down Syndrome Association of Namibia, Dr Eline van der Linden asked corporates a week ago to support the upcoming Down Syndrome Day celebrations, two major companies announced this week they have come on board to make the day memorable for all Namibia's Heaven Children.

Earlier in the week, Pick n Pay Namibia and Namibia Breweries Ltd, both in the O&L stable, presented a substantial sponsorship in kind, to the Down association. The goods are for Down Syndrome Day which will be celebrated this Saturday, 21 October at Eros Primary School in Windhoek.

Through its agro-production partner Natural Value Foods at Otavifontein, mega-retailer Pick n Pay donated fruit, as well as brötchens for the event while the Breweries donated soft drinks and water.

Down Syndrome Association Director, Eduardo Nghinamwaami, said the event will comprise a picnic and fun-filled activities for the day, for the entire family.

Pick n Pay Marketing Manager, Victoria Moller added "We are proud to be associated with an event that spreads the message of hope and love for everyone, irrespective of background or challenges in life. The Down Syndrome Association of Namibia plays such a critical role in emphasizing the value of each and every Namibian. We thus gladly and whole-heartedly support this very special day and hope that our humble donation will add value to the experience of those that participate."

Pictured from the left, Kennedy Murema (Natural Value Foods); Amon Shiimi (Down Syndrome Association Representative); Eduardo Nghinamwaami (Down Syndrome Association Director); Victoria Moller (Pick n Pay Marketing Manager), and in front, Down child, Namasiku van der Linden.