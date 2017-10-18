Angola: Mineral Resources and Oil Sector to Undergo Changes

Luanda — A restructuring programme for the mining and oil sectors will be designed soon, as part of the ongoing process of merger of the two ministerial departments.

This was announced Monday in Luanda by the minister of Mineral Resources and Oil, Diamantino Azevedo.

The minister was addressing the ceremony of presentation of the newly sworn-in secretaries of State for Oil and Geology and Mining, Carlos Saturnino Guerra Sousa e Oliveira and Jânio da Rosa Corrêa Victor, respectively.

He explained that more than an administrative merger of ministries, this will be a merger embodying aspects of the sector's restructuring strategy.

According to him, the process will involve changes to the current structure, with the mergers of some departments into new organs.