17 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Mineral Resources and Oil Sector to Undergo Changes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — A restructuring programme for the mining and oil sectors will be designed soon, as part of the ongoing process of merger of the two ministerial departments.

This was announced Monday in Luanda by the minister of Mineral Resources and Oil, Diamantino Azevedo.

The minister was addressing the ceremony of presentation of the newly sworn-in secretaries of State for Oil and Geology and Mining, Carlos Saturnino Guerra Sousa e Oliveira and Jânio da Rosa Corrêa Victor, respectively.

He explained that more than an administrative merger of ministries, this will be a merger embodying aspects of the sector's restructuring strategy.

According to him, the process will involve changes to the current structure, with the mergers of some departments into new organs.

Angola

Angola Joins UN Human Rights Council

Angola was elected as United Nations Human Rights Council, during a UN General Assembly session on Monday in New York,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.