17 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Vice President Appoints New Aides

Luanda — Three new advisors were appointed by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, reads a press note that reached ANGOP on Tuesday.

The document, issued by the Services of Support to the Vice President, states that Mr Bornito de Sousa appointed as his aides Dionísio Manuel da Fonseca, Evandra Luísa de Jesus Martins and Alcino dos Prazeres Izata Francisco da Conceição.

Dionísio Manuel da Fonseca was appointed to be the Vice President's advisor for legal matters, administrative modernisation and interchange.

Evandra Luísa de Jesus Martins is the advisor for local administration and local government matters.

Alcino dos Prazeres Izata Francisco da Conceição was appointed to be advisor for economic and social matters.

