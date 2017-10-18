17 October 2017

Zimbabwe: Jah Love, Guspy Warrior Rally Chitungwiza Residents to Register to Vote

Top Zimdancehall stars, Soul Jah Love and Guspy Warrior (file photo).
By Munashe Chokodza

Top Zimdancehall stars, Soul Jah Love and Guspy Warrior on Saturday encouraged the people of Chitungwiza to register to vote ahead of the 2018 harmonized elections.

The two stars who performed at the launch of the voter mobilization campaign organised by Election Resource Centre (ERC) and Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) at Chigovanyika Shopping Centre encouraged people to register to vote ahead of the 2018 harmonized elections.

Guspy Warrior whose real name is Emanuel Manyeruke connected well with the audience who sang along to his hit songs including Jose, Seunononga and Hatikwanise kuzvitaura among others.

"I am a son of this area and lest unite and exercise our rights by registering to vote for 2018. It is good to register because we will choose who we like to be our leader and as for me i have registered to vote, if you what to vote you must register now," said Guspy Warrior.

Mbare born star, Soul Jah Love who performed after Guspy Warrior was greeted with a wild applause from fans who had waited all day to watch their favorite star in action.

Jah Love said he was pleased to meet with fans encouraging them to register as voters so that they can exercise their right as citizens.

"I am happy to meet you family but i want you to register to vote," said Jah Love before proceeding with his performance.

