Photo: Thomas Chiripasi/VOA

Protesting vendors confront Harare Municipal police (file photo).

Four vendors Tuesday appeared in court on allegations of looting fifty cell phones and breaking into a top food court during a clean-up operation targeted at illegal traders last week.

The four are David Mazibiye, 41, Tinashe Mbofana, 24, Maxwell Mushamba 20 and Paul Hanyani also aged 20.

They will languish in remand prison pending their next appearance after Harare magistrate Josephine Sande turned down their bail application.

The magistrate ruled that there was overwhelming evidence against the quartet as they were caught in possession of the stolen phones on the day in question.

They first appeared in court Monday. Allegations against the four arose on October 12 when the police and Harare City officials embarked on operation Restore Sunshine City.

The accused, acting in common purpose with others still at large, armed with stones and sticks, emerged from the direction of MDC-T Headquarters and randomly threw missiles at Joina City Fantasy land causing pandemonium as people scurried for cover.

Court heard they threw stones damaging chicken Inn windows and displays.

It is alleged that they went on to throw stones at TB George Cellular situated at corner Albion Avenue and Chinhoyi Street before they grabbed 50 cell phones and ran away.

Some members of the public who saw the quartet committing the offence gave chase.

The four were caught and handed to the police and, according to prosecutor Sebastin Mutizirwa, the cell phones will be used as exhibits.