18 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Salima Youth Scheme Searching for Tomato Markets

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mphatso Nkuonera

A tomato scheme for the youth in Salima says it is in the process of searching for reliable markets for its produce to prevent unscrupulous buyers from ripping them off.

A multitude of vendors is said to be flocking pressing for orders at very low prices, according to Vice chair for Ubale Scheme Ireen Robert.

"We organized ourselves into this agricultural activity to uplift our lives. As such, we need reliable markets that can offer good prices," Robert said.

She said they a lot of tomato produced from a one and half acre piece of land.

Ubale tomato scheme is one of the products from Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) through community empowerment projects the faith based organization is implementing in Group Village Head Chifundo in Salima.

Treasurer of Ubale Youth Project Chikayiko Maso said their youth scheme has benefitted much from EAM through trainings that have helped many youths to refrain from common problems in the area that include early marriages, drug and alcohol abuse.

Maso added that school dropout rate in villages surrounding the scheme was worse because lack of role models and life skills education for the youths.

"This agriculture project has proved to the community that the youth can be productive citizens if they consider farming as a business," Maso said.

He added that proceeds realized from the project assist vulnerable children like orphans and the poor by providing school fees that promotes education in the process.

The youth scheme is looking forward to replace obsolete treadle pumps to make their farming appealing, according to Maso.

"We work together with People Living with HIV and who find these treadle pumps difficult to use and this has led to some quitting the project.

"We want to buy an engine that would make our work easier because the water will be pumped electronically," he said.

Apart from agriculture, EAM established Star Circles to assist in fighting discrimination of PLHIV who are now able to demand services from office bearers

Malawi

President Mutharika Calls For Calm Amidst Blood Sucking Fears

Ngolongoliwa, the paramount chief for the Lhomwe and the "mwene wa mamwene" of the Mulhako wa Alhomwe grouping has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.