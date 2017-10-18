Zimbabwe: Karatekas Set for Zambia

The International Federation of Karate Zimbabwe, which runs Zimbabwe kyokushin karate, have named a strong 20-member team that will take part in the Zambia Japanese Ambassador Invitational Tournament in Lusaka this weekend. The association recently held their annual dan grading from first dan up to third dan in Kambuzuma, Harare, and most of the athletes who were upgraded will attend the Zambia competition.

Karatekas Edmond Munyukwi and Blessing Chakandinakira, who moved from first dan to second dan, are part of the team. And so is Farai "Kancho" Gosha who improved to Sandan. The tournament is scheduled for October 21 and 22 in Lusaka and is organised by the Kyokishin Karate Organisation of Zambia. Zimbabwe will have sensei Robson Mucheni and sensei Tawanda Mufundisi as team leaders. Mucheni confirmed that they will leave on Friday and are hopeful the athletes will return home with medals.

"We will be leaving for Zambia on Friday, we have a strong team of 18 players and two officials who are looking forward to the tournament," said Mucheni.

"This is our first time to get the invite so we are going to utilise the chances and try our best to leave a name in the competition.

"We hope our athletes will do well and bring home some medals. They will be competing in different age groups after we did our grading process last week." Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Karate Union will also send a team to Spain this Saturday. The team will see several athletes, including Tamuka Ziwira, travelling to the European country for a karate tournament.

Zimbabe Team

Malvern Chomusora, Shelton Murape, Blessing Chakandinakira, Wisdom Chikaponya, Farai Gosha, Trevor Shamu, Gabriel Mukombero, Gladwin Mugaviri, Tatenda Munyukwi, Rafadzwa Michael, Daniel Kwatakabva, Shingirirai Muzidzwa, Wengai Kutemanyengo, Magret Mucheni, Faiai Chavhunduka, Simbarashe Tigere, Austin Mucheni, Thomas Chiremba, Robson Mucheni and Tawanda Mufundisi.