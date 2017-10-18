Nigeria: Yuletide - NNPC Plans 2bn Litres of PMs Stock to Forestall Scarcity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, commenced moves to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products between now and end of the year, stating that it intends to maintain a stock of over two billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit PMS, during the period.

The NNPC in a statement in Abuja, declared that this becomes necessary, especially as in the last couple of years, the period was sometimes characterised by supply and demand disequilibrium.

Speaking after his investiture as Honourary Special Marshal by Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mr. Maikanti Baru, assured that adequate measures were put in place to ensure that motorists had unimpeded access to fuel, ahead of the forthcoming end-of-year festivities.

He stated that the provision of adequate petroleum products would not only ease transportation but also make the roads safer for motorists, noting that other consumers too would have no need to hoard highly inflammable products in jerry cans, among others, which might pose safety challenge to them.

He said: "As we speak, NNPC has over two billion litres of petrol and we want to sustain this level from now on till the end of the year and beyond."

"This volume would give the country product sufficiency of about 60 days, well above the standard 30 days sufficiency threshold."

Baru described his investiture as an eloquent testament of the NNPC's long standing commitment to road safety and support for the FRSC, adding that corporation would remain unwavering in its backing of the FRSC towards achieving its mandate of making our roads safer for motorists and other road users.

In her remarks, Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of operations, Ojeme Ewhrudjakpor, commended the NNPC for its commitment to road safety.

Ewhrudjakpor stated that road safety was the responsibility of everyone from motorists to regular road safety officers including special marshals, adding that all have a duty to ensure that the safety target which involves limiting the number of casualties on our road is achieved.