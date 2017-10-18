Mauritius: Government Is Committed to Eradicate Absolute Poverty, Reiterates Minister Wong

press release

Poverty concerns each and every citizen of the country and Government is committed to do its best to eradicate absolute poverty with the help of the private sector and NGOs. Social projects in education, health and environment sectors will help to attain Government's objectives, which are in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

This statement was made this morning by the Minister of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment, Mr Alain Wong, at the launching ceremony of the Community Working Group (CWG) for Grand-Port and Savanne districts at Holiday Inn Hotel, Plaine Magnien. This event was organised at the initiative of the National Empowerment Foundation (NEF) in the context of the celebration of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2017.

The Chief Administrator of the NEF, Mr Clive Auffray; the CSR Manager of ENL Foundation, Mr. Mario Radegonde; the Group Chief Sustainability Officer of Omnicane Ltd, Mr Rajiv Ramlugon; and other personalities were also present on that occasion.

In his address, Minister Wong highlighted that the main objective of the CWG is to bring all stakeholders namely the civil service as well as the public and private sectors together to brainstorm, discuss and implement projects with regards to poverty alleviation. The CWG also aims to design a plan of intervention, provide technical support and mobilise resources from stakeholders for interventions based on needs of families in Municipal Ward/Village Council Areas (MVCAs) as well as to implement projects with a holistic approach in the targeted MVCAs. Coordinating the participation of all stakeholders in the eradication of absolute poverty also falls under the mandate of CWG.

The Minister underscored that the CWG will have an integrated community-based approach to service delivery for social inclusion of vulnerable families. He also pointed out that the CWG will be the implementing arm for a holistic community development approach, thus preventing any form of distorted development in different parts of the country.

Mr Wong further underlined that several projects will be implemented in short and long term basis, such as recreational activities, remedial classes, renovation of kindergartens, training and placement of youth, construction of integrated social houses, and construction of nurseries for children from vulnerable families.

For their part, the CSR Manager of ENL Foundation and the Group Chief Sustainability Officer of Omnicane Ltd commended the NEF for this laudable initiative and reassured their unflinching support to the Ministry of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment in the fight against absolute poverty.